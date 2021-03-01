Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

