Bank of Hawaii Buys 464 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in HP were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.