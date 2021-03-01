BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.78

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.39, with a volume of 142186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Several research firms have commented on BANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $306,627.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,266,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,670,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,770 shares of company stock worth $6,695,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

