Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Update

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BCNN remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84. Balincan USA has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Balincan USA

Balincan USA, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp.

