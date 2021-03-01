Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Short Interest Update

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BCNN remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84. Balincan USA has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Balincan USA
