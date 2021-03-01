Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.32.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $283.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

