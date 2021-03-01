B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 4,702.0% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,386,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.