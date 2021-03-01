Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 2,925.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AVRN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,544. Avra has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Avra Company Profile
