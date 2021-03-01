Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 2,925.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVRN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,544. Avra has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Avra Company Profile

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

