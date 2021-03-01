Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Avista by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avista by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

