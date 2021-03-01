Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Brian J. Choi Purchases 10,000 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.41. 62,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,296. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $8,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

