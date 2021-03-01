Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,459 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

