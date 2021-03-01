Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 473.3% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $61.33 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,953,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 87.3% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 31.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

