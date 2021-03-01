Avi S. Katz Sells 200,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.