Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Get Avangrid alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of AGR opened at $45.76 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.