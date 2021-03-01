Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,103. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

