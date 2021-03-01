Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,103. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.