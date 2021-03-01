Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE ATC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

