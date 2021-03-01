ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Critical Comparison

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Zhongchao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 11.28 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.45 $4.05 million N/A N/A

Zhongchao has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Zhongchao beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform, as well as Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.