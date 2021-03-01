AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday, hitting GBX 7,000 ($91.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,462.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,974.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market cap of £91.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

