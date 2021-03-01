Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L)’s (AML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) stock opened at GBX 2,024.34 ($26.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 750.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,906 ($90.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,240,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

