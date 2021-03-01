Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

ASMB opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

