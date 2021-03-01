Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $104.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863 over the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.75. 1,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,147. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.