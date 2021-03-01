Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $801.70 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,055,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,231,350 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.28% of Expedia Group worth $801,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

