Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $323.70 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $323,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

