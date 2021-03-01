Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.47 Billion Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,474,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of -344.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock worth $9,635,927 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

