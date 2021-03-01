Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.38% of Imperial Oil worth $609,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1712 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

