Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,249,771 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,249,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,560,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.73% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $4.81 on Monday, reaching $351.07. 22,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average of $312.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

