ARP Americas LP Sells 18,511 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

