ARP Americas LP Has $61.67 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 5.4% of ARP Americas LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $61,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

