ARP Americas LP Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

ARP Americas LP reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,949 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.6% of ARP Americas LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $220.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

