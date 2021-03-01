ARP Americas LP Acquires New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,449 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,230 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $48.74 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,953 shares of company stock worth $1,189,794. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

