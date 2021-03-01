Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 18th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,521 shares of company stock worth $8,062,246 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

