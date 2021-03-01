Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $736.80 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $774.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.