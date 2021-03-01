Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

