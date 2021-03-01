Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $112,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

NYSE SNOW opened at $259.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.