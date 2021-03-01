Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 170.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $115.59 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

