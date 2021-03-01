Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $245.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

