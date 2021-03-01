Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1,332.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.