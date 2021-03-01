Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,249 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1,224.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 288,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,341,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.