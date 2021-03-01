Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 197,958 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.