Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.