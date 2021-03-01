Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE ABR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

