Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.