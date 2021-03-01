Aperio Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $110.49 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $129.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.