Aperio Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 51,747 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.