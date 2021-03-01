Aperio Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.72. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.