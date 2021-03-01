Aperio Group LLC Buys 13,892 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PetroChina by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

A number of analysts have commented on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

