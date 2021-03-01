Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

