Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares Dividend of $2.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.5166 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
OTCMKTS:APEMY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.33. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.34.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
