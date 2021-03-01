Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares Dividend of $2.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.5166 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.33. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.