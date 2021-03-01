Anyswap Market Cap Reaches $64.09 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00007057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.86 or 0.00504610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00071065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00078344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

