Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,599,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

