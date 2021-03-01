Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.43 ($73.44).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

